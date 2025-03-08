Vernon historian has footage of Fintry Manor from 60 years ago

It has been part of Okanagan history for more than a century, and vintage footage from 60 years ago gives a historic look at the iconic Fintry Manor House.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has uncovered 1965 black and white footage of the majestic house that he has converted into a video format.

Located on the west side of Okanagan Lake between Vernon and Kelowna, the original house was completed in 1911 by Cpt. James Cameron Dun-Waters.

“The original house was destroyed by fire in 1924, but the foundation walls remained intact. Dun-Waters rebuilt the house on the same footprint,” says Arseneault.

The story of the manor began in the UK when Dun-Waters unexpectedly inherited a fortune at the age of 22. He moved to the Okanagan in 1909, and when he saw and explored Shorts’ Point, he knew he’d found his dream.

Within a year, he bought the delta and renamed it Fintry, after his home in Scotland.

He returned to England to fight for King and Country in the First World War, and was wounded at Gallipoli.

When the war ended, he built a convalescent centre in Egypt with his own funds so soldiers could recuperate before returning to the British Isles.

He then returned to the Okanagan and during his 30 years at Fintry, Dun-Waters turned the delta into a productive farm and impressive estate.

Fintry is now part of a provincial park.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault