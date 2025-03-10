Manager of downtown Vernon apartment building voices concerns surrounding issues in the area

Photo: Google Street View

Jacquie Manchester witnesses the darker side of Vernon on a regular basis.

And she has concerns things could get worse for the downtown apartment complex she manages, so she is reaching out to Vernon city council to make civic leaders aware of the issues.

“We, the management of the Imperial Court Apartments, write to express our concern over the planned concentration of services for the street population in the area of the Upper Room Mission in downtown Vernon,” Manchester said in a letter to council.

In January, the mission announced it had acquired three lots adjacent to its current 27th Avenue location, with plans to greatly expand services.

Imperial Court Apartments is located at 2800 34th St., less than a block from the mission.

The URM redevelopment would increase services through a year-round dry shelter, a 15-bed substance withdrawal management unit in partnership with a health authority, more than 100 units of sober living apartments, and other ancillary support like job opportunities.

My Place is one of two 51-unit supportive housing apartments on 35th Street a couple blocks from the URM and Imperial Court apartments.

“The area between the My Place supportive living units, the mission, and Cammy Lafleur outreach already attracts a large number of unhoused and drug-addicted people, along with frequent criminal activity," Manchester said, adding there is open drug consumption, frequent vandalism, littering and intimidating behaviour on an ongoing basis.

“The senior residents of our 54-unit building, and other senior buildings in the area, deserve to not be subjected to more of these conditions, which threaten the safety and security of the neighbourhood," she said.

“We have had to contend with multiple incidents of vandalism, property damage, attempts to gain entry into the building, human feces on the property, regularly clean up drug paraphernalia, garbage, clothes and more.”

Manchester said not a week goes by that incidents like these do not happen.

“There have been fires started in the neighbourhood and numerous police incidents, including break-ins, an unconscious body being dumped from a vehicle on the sidewalk in the middle of the night, and more,” she said, adding they have provided RCMP with security video of such incidents on multiple occasions.

Manchester praised the URM of doing “an admirable job of feeding the hungry and providing shelter services,” but said police and bylaw officers are left to deal with the actions of the unhoused – often multiple times per day – once they leave the mission.

“We agree that more services are needed to help these people turn their lives around, but question whether more supportive housing is the answer,” she said. “Every time more is built, it does not seem to reduce the numbers on the street. On the contrary, it appears to attract more homeless and more criminal activity.”

Manchester fears that concentrating more services in the immediate area will only attract more drug dealing from the people who prey on the vulnerable, “and it is our belief that placing such housing in the area does not provide an environment where people can get clean while surrounded by ongoing drug activity.

“Adding more than 100 units of supportive housing to the neighbourhood will create an unmanageable situation, a ground zero of crime and drug activity.”

Manchester believes such services should be spread out, “not subjected upon the residents of this neighbourhood, who deserve to live out their senior years in peace.”

"We have responded to calls in that general area of the city. However, we don't make public information on specific addresses or locations unless there is an investigation or operational need to do so," said Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.