Vernon's Pleasant Valley Road roundabout will take several months to complete

Photo: City of Vernon PV Road and 39th Avenue roundabout mockup.

Construction of the Pleasant Valley and 39th Avenue Roundabout begins Monday and is expected to take several months.

According to a report to Vernon city council, the construction is expected to be completed in mid-November.

The contractor hosted a block party on Feb. 24 for locals to talk traffic flows, access, occasional planned interruptions to utilities and to learn more about the project.

According to city staff, administration and about 25 residents attended the meeting.

The intersection is currently a four-way stop.