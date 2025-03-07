City of Vernon holds Open House to show 2025 construction projects

Ben Low-On

The City of Vernon held their Capital Works Open House, where the community got to learn about the 27 infrastructure projects planned for 2025.

All 27 projects in the 2025 Capital Program have a total expected cost of $28.6 million.

Many updates on projects were shown, including the Official Community Plan and transportation plan.

“Both plans have a lot of exciting mapping and new policies. So there should be some exciting changes for the city of Vernon, and moving into a new era with some more proactive planning,” said transportation manager, Danielle Devries.

The open house also showed what phase two will look like for the development of Polson Park.

“The city is planning to work with the same contractor as in phase one, continuing with much of the same design, pulling out the old concrete structures, rebuilding the flood plain and the creek, planting vegetation,” said infrastructure manager, Mark Dowhaniuk.

Residents got a look at soon-to-start projects as well, including the roundabout at Pleasant Valley Rd. and 39th Ave. Work on the roundabout is expected to start next week.

“The roundabout is really driven by the volume of traffic in that area, and it's going to provide a much needed improvement and how traffic flows for that intersection,” said Dowhaniuk.

One of the biggest projects set for 2025 is the start of construction for the Active Living Centre (ALC). It’s set to be in full operation by fall of 2026.

“Structural steel is going up, and shortly, people are going to start to see large glue land beams going up as well over the 15 year pool area, so it'll really start to look like a building,” said ALC director, Doug Ross.

Ross told Castanet that the project will not be impacted by US tariffs as most of the materials have already been obtained.