Vernon man left with injuries after altercation infront of a apartment complex

Photo: Contributed The man in red flannel allegedly tried to break up a dispute between the other two pictured.

A Vernon resident has been left with unknown injuries following a physical altercation in front of an apartment building on Centennial Drive in Vernon on Thursday.

The fight reportedly started at about 4:30 p.m. after a man attempted to stop a dispute between a man and a woman.

Video obtained by Castanet shows the two men involved in a physical altercation, bystanders say the man trying to break up the fight was named Chris.

The other man involved was armed with a hammer.

A lady in a red jacket is seen close to the fight looking at a cellphone.

The two men go at it until Chris tackles the man holding the hammer who continues to swing at Chris, close to his head.

The man and woman reportedly ran away down the hill after the attack.

A neighbour who calls himself Cartman says he chased the man with the hammer away, and video footage shows Cartman following the man down Centennial Drive brandishing what appears to be a tire iron.

Ryan Marchand lives in the same building as the victim and told Castanet him and Chris often take smoke breaks together. He happened to come out of the building right after the attack and found Chris laying on the ground covered in blood.

Marchand said Chris was still lucid and speaking to police.

“He went in to interject and stop the assault between the male and the female. At that point, the male took out a homemade shiv, a rusty piece of metal that was pointed out, and stabbed him four times in the torso and once in the hand," said Marchand.

Marchand said there was also a major laceration on the back of Chris’s head.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.