Vernon's own Darby Mills will tell her life's story at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Canada's legendary Queen of Scream will take to the stage to tell her story of life as a rock and roll icon.

Darby Mills, who calls Vernon home, is set to electrify the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 22 with “True Story.”

The show blends live rock performance with cinematics and storytelling, taking audiences on a musical and visual journey through Mill’s 48-year career.

As the original powerhouse front woman of the ‘80s rock band The Headpins, Mills has sold more than one million records worldwide, earning six recording contracts, nine album releases, four gold records, one platinum, and one double platinum certification, along with three Juno nominations.

She was also a presenter at the Junos in 1983.

Now, she’s bringing her story to life — not just in Vernon, but across Canada.

True Story is set to tour theatres nationwide, giving fans the chance to experience this rock event.

Relive The Headpins’ chart-topping hits alongside rock anthems from Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, The Allman Brothers, Nazareth and more – all the music that shaped Mill's career.

Backed by her band, Mills delivers the raw energy, powerhouse vocals, and commanding stage presence that have made her one of Canada’s most iconic rock voices.

“This show is my life in music — the highs, the struggles, and the songs that made held it all together,” Mills said.

Tickets can be purchased online.