‘It’s just trying’: Okanagan women look elevate female farmers through knowledge sharing

Photo: Lady Farming in the Okanagan Jenn Cameron (left) and Erika Sohni( right), with Courtney Morrison from Morrison Funny Farm (middle) at the groups first event on March 1.

A pair of Vernon women are looking to empower female farming hopefuls through their new online - and in-person - community.

Jenn Cameron and Erika Sohni are local farmers and the creators of the Facebook page Lady Farmer in the Okanagan. Cameron’s farm Vanzeal Acres is in the BX, while Sohni’s farm Chuja Farm is in the SilverStar area.

The pair got the idea to create Lady Farmer in the Okanagan after seeing so many women attend the BX’s annual Know Your Farmer event.

“The majority of people that came to visit us were women and they were interested, and we were just like, ‘Let's keep going. Let's make this bigger. Let's bring more women in’,” said Sohni.

The group is online, but offers in-person workshops and meetups, a format which allows women from all over to connect.

The women are looking to build community, and Cameron said they want to make farming accessible to women.

“When you're starting out, it can be so intimidating, or you have this idea of what farming is. The imagery we see is these big, massive industrial farms where it's monoculture,” said Cameron.

“Farming is so diverse, and it's so unique and different and there's no real definition for it. It's just trying – you can do it in your backyard.”

Workshops and meetups are by donation which go towards a charity of the instructors choosing, some also require a small fee to cover costs of supplies used in the workshop.

Workshops include skills like canning, crocheting and maintaining a greenhouse.

The idea is to elevate women through skill sharing, knowledge sharing and community friendships. The group also aims to connect women with the larger farming community, and also to encourage people to know where their food comes from.

Both Cameron and Sohni are on various farming committees and are the only women.

“It’s still a boys club out there,” said Sohni.

“But we're working at it,” added Cameron.

Lady Farmer in the Okanagan is open to women from all over, with a focus on the Thompson-Okanagan where meet ups are hosted.