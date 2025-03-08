Opens Hearts in Vernon hosting events to help the less fortunate

Photo: Facebook

Packman continues to show a lot of heart for the less fortunate in Vernon.

AAA Packman Moving and Labour Services started Opens Hearts in Vernon to help those who have fallen on hard times.

“It's easy to get so wrapped up in fixing your own life that you forget about helping others. While it's important to put yourself first sometimes, it's even more important to help others whenever you can,” said a post on the Packman Opens Hearts in Vernon Facebook page.

“There are many ways we can all help to make this transition a little easier for everyone.”

On March 18, they will be at Quality Inn and Suites, 4204 32nd St., selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Then on April 12 and 13 Open Hearts in Vernon will be taking photos with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 27th Street Co-op Gas Station.

Pictures are by donation and there will also be treats, hot chocolate, a raffle and a bake sale.

On April 21, Open Hearts Vernon will be at Heritage Hall in Polson Park for a free Easter dinner from 2 to 4:30 p.m.