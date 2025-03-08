More plastic bags containing an unknown substance spotted along Vernon's Bella Vista Road

Photo: Darren Handschuh

More roadside bags of ick have been spotted in Vernon.

Over the past few years, plastic bags containing some sort of vile substance were found on Bella Vista Road, Okanagan Avenue and other roads in the area.

The bags were not seen for quite some time, but reappeared in January along East Vernon Road.

At the time, Denise Smithers told Castanet she spotted several bags in the area.

A tipster told Castanet Thursday that they spotted three more bags on Bella Vista Road near the Allenby Road intersection.

“I don't drive Bella Vista every day, but I've seen this three different times in the past week or so,” the tipster said.

RCMP have looked into the matter in the past, but remains unanswered who is dumping the bags and exactly what the contain.

The bags first started showing up in 2019, and in 2021 a police spokesperson said the bags may not contain vomit, as some thought.

In 2021, Const. Chris Terleski said the bags investigated that year were similar to ones that he was directly involved in investigating the previous summer.

Anecdotal reports at the time were that the bags likely contained restaurant waste of some sort.

"Investigations have been undertaken in attempts to identify the parties responsible for disposing of the bags, however, no suspects have ever been identified," said Terleski said at the time.

The bags are quite unsightly and the contents squish across the road when run over by passing vehicles.

The latest bags have already been run over multiple times, and the contents are no longer spilling out.

Vernon RCMP said they have not received any complaints about the latest round of bags.