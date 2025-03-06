Okanagan Indian Band issues warning about unexploded ordnance

Photo: File photo

With the North Okanagan basking in the glow of an early spring, more people will be heading outdoors to enjoy the natural wonders of the region.

But there are some unnatural features people need to be aware of.

Vernon's long military history has left unexploded ordnance (UXO) throughout the region.

Areas like Kalamalka Provincial Park were once a live-fire training area and UXOs are often found in the region.

Another area that was heavily used by the military for years was Okanagan Indian Band land. Large swaths of the OKIB are still off limits due to the danger the UXOs present.

The OKIB has issued its annual warning about the potentially deadly bombs.

In a post on their monthly newsletter, the OKIB said UXO Legacy Sites “may still pose an explosive risk to the public. There have been UXO incidents in Canada which have resulted in both the injury and death of Canadian civilians.”

In April 1973, two young boys were killed and one seriously injured when a mortar round they found in the hills near Vernon detonated.

“Some examples of UXO are bombs, rockets, grenades, artillery shells, flares, mortars, and hazardous residues that may remain after a partial or failed detonation. If touched or disturbed, UXO can cause injury or death,” said the OKIB.

The Department of National Defence still has an ongoing program where they go to area schools and talk to students in Grade 3 and Grade 9 about the dangers of unexploded ordinances (UXO).

If a UXO, or suspected UXO is found, leave it in place, mark where it was found, leave the area and call the RCMP who will take control of the area.

If a UXO is found on the OKIB, people can also call Don Louis, UXO liaison officer, 250-542-3444 or on his cellphone at 250-309-9787.