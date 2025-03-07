Prescribed burn planned for Ellison Provincial Park near Vernon

Photo: File photo

The BC Wildfire Service is advising Vernon area residents of another prescribed burn.

BCWS will be supporting BC Parks in conducting a prescribed burn covering up to 7.6 hectares in Ellison Provincial Park, approximately three kilometres southwest of Vernon.

Smoke may be visible from Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band, Lake Country and surrounding areas.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as March 18.

Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.

This prescribed burn is part of the ongoing work being done for a long-term Wildfire Risk Reduction (WRR) project in the park.

The primary goal of WRR projects is to remove forest fuels to reduce the long-term risk and intensity of wildfire.

People can learn more about prescribed and cultural fires on the Cultural Burning and Prescribed Fire Youtube page.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems and the BCWS works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities, including the use of controlled burns, to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.

Visit the BC Wildfire Service Cultural and prescribed fire webpage for more information.

Exposure to smoke can irritate eyes and respiratory tracts and worsen pre-existing lung and heart conditions.

If your area is impacted by smoke:

Run portable air cleaners with windows and doors closed. Both commercial and home-made units can be effective if operated properly.

Reduce the length and intensity of outdoor activities.

Manage pre-existing conditions and seek medical care if you have severe symptoms.

Learn more about protecting health from smoke