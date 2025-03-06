Vernon-area elected officials hearing concerns on Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be giving monthly updates on the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

In a verbal update to RDNO directors at the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, Wednesday, RDNO manager of culture Tannis Nelson said the project is on schedule and moving through developing construction documents.

Coldstream councillor Pat Cochrane also gave an update on the fundraising task force he is heading up. Cochrane did not give any numbers, but did say the task force is up to 15 members and meeting every couple weeks – with events planned for the spring.

Cochrane also called on directors to support the cultural centre.

“I hope all of you will support this project, any opportunity you have to say positive words, if you're interacting with members of the community, I would hope you'd be able to say, 'I support this project and you should too',” said Cochrane.

Cochrane also asked for directors to support Nelson, and to ensure the cultural centre is discussed at each GVAC meeting going forward. He said during early days of fundraising efforts people were surprised the centre was still going ahead, which made fundraising difficult.

Cultural centre concerns

Having more frequent updates was supported by directors, including Vernon Counc. Teresa Durning.

“I just want to say that I support it, and I support it primarily because, as we're moving into probably a bumpier time, it's really important that we really have our fingers on the pulse of what's happening this and with the task force,” said Durning.

“So I think that’s a great idea and I would feel better about it.”

RDNO director, and Vernon mayor, Victor Cumming said he’d like updates to the RDNO board as well. Staff reminded the committee that any elected officials are welcome to sit in on the meeting, and anything passed in GVAC is brought to the board to be discussed and officially passed.

Cumming said the updates are critical right now.

“I'm hearing background sort of conversations about whether we should be continuing with this project, given current situation over the last two, three months and the change in the last 30 days,” said Cumming.

The U.S. tariffs weren’t directly mentioned in the meeting.

RDNO director, and Coldstream mayor, Ruth Hoyte said she has feedback on both sides of the fence – people asking for the centre to be built, and people not wanting it built.

The committee agreed to receive updates on the project at each monthly GVAC meeting going forward before moving to an in-camera session.