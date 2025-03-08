Vernon-based craft distillery makes purely Canadian spirits

Photo: Okanagan Spirits

It doesn't get more Canadian than Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery.

Founded in Vernon, with an outlet in Kelowna, the distillery has been making Canadian products since opening their doors two decades ago.

And with tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump igniting a trade war, the desire to buy Canadian products has never been stronger.

American-made booze will no longer be brought into B.C., but for bourbon drinkers, there is a very local alternative to U.S. beverages such as Kentucky Bourbon.

Okanagan Spirits has three types of bourbon-style whisky on its list of offerings, all of which are completely Canadian.

Calling it “Unapologetically Canadian Bourbon,” the Nectar of the Gods Lot #2, is a Canadian-grown double-wood bourbon-style whisky in collaboration with 'The Whisky Hunter,' a.k.a. Chris Gormley, drummer for Hamilton-based band The Trews.

B.C.'s Original bourbon-style corn whisky, BRBN won gold at the 2020 World Spirits Awards and another gold at the 2022 Canadian Whisky awards. This whisky was also awarded the Best Value Whisky for Canada and Best Mixed Mash (Canada).

And rounding out the trio of tasty spirits is Canada’s cask-strength bourbon, BLK BRBN.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery was founded in Vernon 20 years ago and also produces gin, vodka and other adult beverages.