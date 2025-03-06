Traffic down to single-lane alternating on Westside Road near Fintry, 203 without power

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.

BC Hydro is reporting 203 customers are without power because of the accident.

According to the BC Hydro website, the power went out at 1 a.m.

Crews are onsite and power is expected to be restored by noon.

ORIGINAL 8:55 a.m.

Traffic on Westside Road between Fintry and Vernon is down to single-lane use in both directions Thursday morning because of a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred between Lawrence Lane and Six Mile Creek Road.

Travellers should expect delays and single-lane alternating traffic.

??REMINDER - Westside Rd reduced to single lane alternating traffic between Lawrence Ln and Six Mile Creed Rd due to a vehicle incident. Watch for traffic control and expect minor delays. #VernonBC #WestKelowna https://t.co/BQ6CBhXBHU #Kelowna — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 6, 2025

DriveBC indicates they will not be releasing another update until 2 p.m. Thursday.