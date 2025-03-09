Tickets on sale for 2025 Armstrong MetalFest

Photo: Asher Media

Celebrating 15 years of “mountain moshing,” the Armstrong MetalFest has released its 2025 lineup.

The festival is hosted on July 11 to 12 at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong.

Friday, July 11, will be headlined by Denver thrashers HAVOK and Saturday July 12 will be headlined by Chicago’s BORN OF OSIRIS.

Other performers:

Glyph (Seattle, WA)

Riot City (Calgary, AB)

The Browning (Kansas City, KS)

Virvum (Zürich, Switzerland)

Atavistia (Vancouver, BC)

Drowning In Blood (Montreal, QC)

Convictions (Fremont, OH)

Scalding (Vancouver, BC)

Syryn (Calgary, AB)

Stortregn (Geneva, Switzerland)

The Defect (Kansas City, KS)

Gravemass (Vancouver, BC)

Lover (Calgary, AB)

Yegg (Vancouver Island, BC)

Hísemtuks Hími•n (Spokane, WA)

The Spruce Moose (Edmonton, AB)

Volt (Fort McMurray, AB)

Jisei (Vancouver, BC)

Nomad (Okanagan Valley, BC)

Planetkiller (Kelowna, BC)

Shackled To The Throne (Edmonton, AB)

The Cadavor Dog (High River, AB)

Famous Strangers (Edmonton, AB)

Valley of Despair (Edmonton, AB)

Naitaka (Kelowna, BC)

FloodGate (Kelowna, BC)

"I'm really excited about the diversity of this year's line-up. The selection team has really put in the work. There's sure to be something for everyone: a great mix of trusted favorites and new additions to your playlist for the rest of the year,” said Kate Kutzner, president of West Metal Entertainment Society in a press release.

AMF weekend passes are now available for purchase. All tickets provide general admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area and arena. Free camping is included.