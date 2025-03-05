Canadian rocker Tom Cochrane to play at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

A Canadian music legend is coming to Vernon.

Tom Cochrane will be at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre July 16.

Pre-sale tickets to see the eight-time JUNO Award winning, Grammy nominated, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame inductee go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. with public ticket sales starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Cochrane, who was also the front man for Red Rider before embarking on a successful solo career, has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and a 322-km section of Manitoba’s provincial highway named “Tom Cochrane’s Life Is A Highway.”

In April 2008, Cochrane was invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

In September 2024, he was also named to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Over the course of his career as a solo artist and with Red Rider, he released 21 albums and has toured extensively.

Starting out as a folk-based singer-songwriter playing the coffeehouses of Toronto’s famed Yorkville scene in the early-70s, Cochrane joined forces with rock group Red Rider in1978 as their lead singer and main songwriter.

He launched his solo career with the release of the hit Life Is A Highway from the breakthrough album Mad Mad World — which sold more than one million copies in Canada alone, and another six million copies worldwide, earning it certified Diamond Status in Canada and a Grammy nomination in the US.

“Tom Cochrane is a Canadian music icon,” says VDPAC executive director Jim Harding. “And a perfect fit to join and support our new Signature Concert Series. We are so fortunate to have Tom play again at our theatre. It’s a rare opportunity for our audiences to experience such a great catalogue and such a personable, legendary Canadian performer.”

Cochrane continues to tour with members of Red Rider, as well as a solo and as a duo, nationally with such artists as Ryan McMahon.

“I think that I enjoy playing live now more than ever. After all, (my fans) breathe life into the songs. Without one, the other does not exist. I’ve always known that,” Cochrane said.

His work on behalf of humanitarian causes and organizations is as equally noteworthy as his musical achievements. He has been a long-time supporter of World Vision, Amnesty International and War Child.

Cochrane also spearheaded a CBC-televised benefit concert for tsunami relief in Asia, raising more than $4 million in pledges.

“We aim to continue featuring internationally-recognized Canadian artists with this new series, who in turn will be helping to support emerging artists and those we can feature in our annual Spotlight seasons,” says Harding. “We are thrilled to welcome back Canadian rock legend Tom Cochrane.”

Tickets are $85 all-in, and are available at VDPAC’s Ticket Seller box office, and online.