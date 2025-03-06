Prescribed burns planned for Bonneau and Beau roads by the Okanagan Indian Band

Photo: OKIB

Prescribed burns are planned for areas of the Okanagan Indian Band.

According to the OKIB Senk'lip online news letter, the Territorial Stewardship Department (TSD) will be continuing work it began in 2024.

TSD will be conducting fuel-reduction projects on Beau Park and Bonneau roads.

“These projects are crucial for enhancing land resiliency and wildfire safety (and) also protecting our community and natural resources,” the website said.

“Fuel reduction, also known as wildfire mitigation, involves strategically removing vegetation and other flammable materials to create fire breaks and reduce the intensity and spread of potential wildfires. These projects are designed to protect homes, community, critical infrastructure, watersheds, wildlife habitat.”

The main identified work on the Bonneau Road project consists of ladder fuel removal and lope and scatter of branches and limbs. As the project continues, field crews will be tasked with fuel-free zones in areas along the potential burn perimeter and hand-guard construction.

“A meeting with BCWS has also been concluded and have agreed to provide resources and options needed to complete this project in the spring of 2025,” the website says.

The first portion of the project to use prescribed-cultural burning will be approximately 20 ha. The project itself is reliant on the correct weather, wind and indices before any lighting of fuels. Chief and council, band members, fire department, media outlets and all other stakeholders will be advised before commencement of the work.

TSD field crews will also be working to reduce fuels in the area of Beau Park Road, by removing trees and course, woody debris within the project area.

The fuels will then be piled and burned with minimal impact to the soils.

The TSD expects the projects to be completed by early to late spring. The Bonneau Road project, however, may take longer to complete due to its size and complexities.

“Smoke is always a concern, and both the venting index and smoke index are used to ensure minimal impacts to the community. “Fuels reduction and cultural prescribe fire projects will help keep the land resilient by using low wild fire intensities.”