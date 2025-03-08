Reframe Concpets holding upcoming forum to help shape the future of East Hill

Photo: Reframe Concepts

Vernon’s East Hill neighbourhood and surrounding area residents are invited to take part in a public forum hosted by Reframe Concepts.

The open house-style event is an opportunity for community members to share ideas and priorities for the future of East Hill.

Reframe Concepts partners with nonprofits and landowners to re-imagine how assets like land can be used to create community benefits.

“It’s rare to see a social-purpose landowner step forward with a desire to dedicate resources to the broader community in such an intentional way. Our goal is simple: gather diverse perspectives so we can help shape a vision that reflects the true needs and dreams of those who live and work here. We’re asking for just 20 minutes of your time to ensure this opportunity makes the greatest impact possible,” said Laurence East, partner at Reframe Concepts in a press release.

The forum will be in the Community Room at the Vernon Library on March 13 from 2 to 5 p.m.