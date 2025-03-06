Okanagan residents can expect a blue state booze cost hike amid trade war

Photo: Ben Low-On Provincially run Signature BC Liquor has pulled red-state liquor from shelves.

Buying blue-state booze will soon be more expensive, and buying red-state booze will soon be a thing of the past altogether.

As B.C. Liquor stores pull red-state alcohol from shelves, Okanagan residents will still be able to purchase the booze from private stores – while supplies last.

On March 4, B.C. Premier David Eby reinstated his decision to pull red state liquor from provincial store shelves as U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods took effect.

Executive director of the Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC) Jeff Guignard explained this also means the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, the sole liquor wholesaler in the province, will not be importing anymore red-state liquor into the province.

“If you like Kentucky bourbon, you're not going to be able to get that at a B.C. liquor store anymore, you'll only be able to get it at private stores. They'll continue to sell on the wholesale side while supplies last,” said Guignard.

“Whatever's in the distribution centre now, and those government warehouses, once that is through the system, that's it. So we're not going to get any more Kentucky bourbon or Tennessee fire whiskey in British Columbia while this ban is in place.”

Multiple privately owned liquor stores in Vernon told Castanet that even though they still have American booze on shelves, the product isn’t selling. Instead, people are coming in asking for Canadian alternatives to American brands like Tito’s, a brand of vodka.

Guignard said private stores have no ability to return the red-state alcohol so they will still try to sell it to recoup their investment.

Restaurants, bars and pubs are in a similar situation, and will still be able to sell red state liquor while the supply is available.

Guignard says how fast liquor will deplete will depend on demand, but he estimates red-state liquor could be gone within a month.

People can also expect the cost of blue-state booze to increase as they will now be subject to tariffs, as of March 4.

“Probably, the input cost will be 25 per cent more, which could lead to a $20 bottle of wine, after you put the markup from it, that could end up being $26 to $28 instead,” explained Guignard

“So it'll change the product mix out in liquor stores and pubs, bars, restaurants, and it will increase the prices on American products.”

The response from the industry has been varied, with some having removed American liquor before Eby’s decision, some supportive of the move, and others disapproving of the government dictating what can and can’t be sold.

Overall, Guignard says businesses and consumers alike seem united in supporting local and buying B.C. and Canadian products.

At ABLE BC’s annual liquor hospitality conference this week, the impact on the industry was top of mind.

The group was also supporting local, at the conference reception ABLE BC featured only B.C. and Canadian brands.