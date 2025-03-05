Okanagan Indian Band will elect a chief and council March 31

Photo: File photo

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band will elect a chief and council at the end of the month.

Eligible voters will cast their ballots from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 31 at the Head of the Lake Hall.

Off reserve members can mail in their ballots.

Prior to election day, band members will have a chance to hear from political hopefuls at an all candidates forum March 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Head of the Lake Hall.

Four candidates are running for chief and 28 candidates are running for 10 council positions.

Profiles of all the candidate profiles can be found on the OKIB Senk'lip News web page.