Okanagan's Yankee Flats Meats celebrating first birthday of Vernon location

Ben Low-On

Yankee Flats Meat Shop is celebrating its first birthday.

The shop has worked in the Okanagan since 2022 and established its Vernon location in 2024. The shop has seen a boost in sales since the threat and implementation of tariffs from the U.S.

“A lot of our systems are a bit fragile, so investing in local shops, local farms, and local producers is a big deal,” said Yankee Flats Meat Shop owner, Stuart McKnight.

Yankee Flats provides the Okanagan with meat like pork, chicken, and lamb produced from local farms. They also showcase goods produced by Okanagan artisans.

The shop is run by Teresa and Stuart McKnight, James and Chelsea Keenan, and Scott and Lydia McKnight.

The company's mission is to “provide our community with the highest quality, locally sourced meats while promoting sustainable farming practices and supporting our local producers.”

“We're not transporting it all over the province and further. So we're not freezing it and then refreezing it in large refrigeration,” said McKnight.

McKnight told Castanet the quality of the meat is what keeps people coming back.

“Prices are very much in line with other places, but the quality is higher, the taste and the nutrition value is higher,” McKnight added.

Yankee Flats is having week-long sales to celebrate one year in their Vernon location.

“10 per cent off all frozen meat, which is a huge deal. Plus, if you spend over 100 bucks, then you get some fresh Zelaney Carrots as well,” said McKnight

The store is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.