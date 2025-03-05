Community activist Dawn Tucker is the new Vernon Pride Society president

Photo: Facebook

The Vernon Pride Society has a new president.

Community activist Dawn Tucker will take on the society's top job.

"I was part of the inaugural Vernon Pride committee and was the Grand Marshall of Vernon’s First Pride Parade,” Tucker said in a Facebook post announcing their appointment to the position.

“I’m originally from Vernon. I have a long history of social justice work and advocacy in the greater Vernon community.”

Tucker has worked with queer youth before and currently does general advocacy work.

“I’m looking forward to supporting other members of the board in their roles. As well my goal is to build on the foundation of Vernon Pride and continue to expand its’ visibility and outreach to the local and regional community,” Tucker said.

Tucker, who is also an educator and active urban bee keeper, also ran for city council in the 2022 municipal election.