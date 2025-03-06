Vernon Secondary School Senior Panthers Girls Basketball Team win bronze at provincial championships

Photo: Lisa Fogel

The Vernon Secondary School Senior Panthers Girls Basketball Team took on some of biggest schools in the province and brought home a bronze medal at the AAA Provincial Championship last week.

“The girls played with incredibly huge hearts,” said team coach Dave Tetrault in a press release. “In the semi finals, we played number No. 1 MEI Schools. The effort put in by the girls would be in my top five of all time.”

Tetrault said for the Vernon squad the tournament was a David vs Goliath situation.

The VSS Panthers bested Duchess Park 68-57 Saturday to win a bronze medal.

Chloe Collins was the player of the game.

“I feel honoured to be the coach of this team. They work so hard and play with an energy that few teams have. More importantly, they truly followed my first rule to being a Panther: 'Be a great human being,'” Tetrault said.

Adie Janke was named a first team Allstar while Paige Leahy was named a second team Allstar.

Making the showing even more impressive is the Panthers had some Grade 10 students on the roster, competing against teams made up of Grad 11 and 12 students.

For class of 2025 graduates Kenidy West and Paige Leahy the winning game was their last with the VSS team.