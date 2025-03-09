Train Wreck Comedy holding an evening of laughs at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Lots of laughs are coming to Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Train Wreck Comedy is bringing its signature brand of hilarity to the National Altitude Training Centre March 21 featuring the Okanagan’s very own funnyman and Train Wreck Comedy founder, Rob Balsdon.

Three comedians will take to the stage for the one-night-only comedy extravaganza.

“This event promises an unforgettable experience, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy an evening filled with laughter,” Balsdon said in a press release. “Whether seeking an entertaining night out with friends, a unique date night, or simply a chance to shake off the winter blues, this show guarantees an evening of first-class comedy.”

A regular across Canada, with credits like Just For Laughs Northwest and CBC’s LOL Radio, Matt Baker will host the event with his signature mix of goofy charm, sharp wit and endearing delivery.

The audience will get a special treat with Joey Commisso, whose offbeat humour has wowed audiences across Canada, the US and Europe, and just landed him his debut comedy album.

Balsdon will headline the evening of frivolity.

With more than two decades of experience, Balsdon’s high-energy, interactive performances have entertained audiences nationwide. Having performed alongside industry greats including Shaun Majumder, Gerry Dee, and the legendary Norm MacDonald, he is sure to deliver an electrifying performance.

Tickets for this show are now available online.

“Don’t miss this chance to laugh your buns off with an evening of world-class comedy and unforgettable entertainment,” Balsdon said.