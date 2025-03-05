BC Wildfire Service and Vernon Fire Rescue Services will be conducting a planned burn later this month

Smoke in the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon later this month is no cause for concern.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) will be supporting Vernon Fire Rescue Services in conducting a prescribed burn of up to seven hectares in the Longacre Drive and Apollo Road area.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as March 18.

Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include an ongoing effort to reduce wildfire risk in the community as well as an opportunity for cross-training between the BCWS Vernon Fire Zone and the Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems and the BCWS works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities - including the use of controlled burns - to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.

Visit the BC Wildfire Service Cultural and prescribed fire webpage for more information.

Exposure to smoke can irritate eyes and respiratory tracts and worsen pre-existing lung and heart conditions.

If your area is impacted by smoke:

Run portable air cleaners with windows and doors closed. Both commercial and home-made units can be effective if operated properly.

Reduce the length and intensity of outdoor activities.

Manage pre-existing conditions and seek medical care if you have severe symptoms.

Learn more about protecting health from smoke, click here.