Recent dumpster fires cause of concern for Vernon

It was a fiery start to Sunday morning when a garbage dumpster behind London Drugs in Vernon caught fire at about 4:40 a.m.

The RCMP will investigate larger fires, but told Castanet that they were not made aware of this specific situation.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services put out the Sunday morning fire, but the dumpster was left charred after the incident.

“A lot of these fires start for various reasons,” said Allyson Reich, VFRS captain of fire and life safety education.

“Fires do occur, and we're very grateful that the public is so quick to call 911."

The North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue couldn’t say if there's been an increase in recent dumpster fires. But Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP told Castanet these fires can be more common during the colder months when people use them to keep warm.

Reich said many garbage dumpsters are left unlocked making it easier for materials to catch fire.

“Oftentimes when we see them, they're not locked. Anyone can flick in a cigarette butt," said Reich.

“Prevention is really the biggest ally that we have."

These fires can also have deadly consequences when they are placed too close to buildings or vehicles.

“That's where we need to be vigilant to make sure that items are being picked up on a very regular basis. So that even if there is a fire, it's contained to that space,” said Reich.

The Vernon Fire Department encouraged anyone who sees an active dumpster fire to call 911.