Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce considering implications of tariffs

Newly implemented tariffs could mean hiring freezes, layoffs, or even relocations for North Okanagan manufacturers, according to the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber is sounding the alarm over U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods. It says adaptability will be key as manufacturers, retailers, and service providers navigate the fallout.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the chamber highlighted Vernon’s particular vulnerability to policy decisions impacting the lumber industry which is a major driver of the local economy.

“Additionally, some of the region’s largest employers and manufacturers export up to 75% of their goods to the U.S., making them especially susceptible to shifting trade policies and market instability,” reads the release.

The tariffs are creating significant uncertainty for local businesses and consumers.

With the future of tariffs unclear, North Okanagan manufacturers are already facing difficult decisions as they assess how long tariffs may last and strategize their next steps.

“In the short term, decisions may include implementing hiring freezes and diversifying their export markets to reduce reliance on the U.S. market,” reads the release. “Longer-term concerns include potential layoffs and even the possibility of relocating manufacturing operations to offset rising costs.”

Local retailers and restaurants are also bracing for ripple effects from tariffs like inflation and reduced discretionary spending.

As household budgets tighten, businesses are concerned that consumer habits will shift leading to lower sales.

The chamber says rising costs appear to be a real possibility, but is highlighting steps Vernonites can take to mitigate the damage.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial to support our local businesses,” said Dan Proulx, the chamber general manager. “By consciously choosing to shop local we can keep more dollars circulating within our economy.”

The chamber also launched a Tariff Resource Page (Tariff Business Resources) with an online Tariff Impact Survey to strengthen advocacy efforts. It will also be hosting a workshop alongside Community Futures North Okanagan to help businesses adatp to tariffs.

The chamber is also calling on all levels of government to take action to ease the burden on Canadian businesses. Reducing red tape and addressing interprovincial trade barriers will help businesses expand within Canada.

“The resilience of our business community will be tested, but we know Vernon entrepreneurs and residents are up to the challenge,” added Dan Proulx. “With strong local support and smart policy decisions, we can help mitigate the worst effects of these tariffs.”

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce says it will continue to advocate for solutions that protect local jobs and support business stability during this period of uncertainty.