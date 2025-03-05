North Okanagan water levels low entering spring freshet

Photo: RDNO Aberdeen, Haddo and Grizzly Lakes make up the Duteau Creek Reservoir

North Okanagan water levels are below average, prompting water restrictions for the month of March.

In a report to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, Zee Marcolin, RDNO manager of utilities, said Greater Vernon Water is in Stage 1 restrictions due to February’s storage levels combined with weather and moisture predictions for March and April.

“Weather and freshet will be pivotal to determine the impact of staged restrictions during the irrigation season,” reads the report.

The restrictions mainly impact RDNO operations as the spring freshet hasn’t happened, and no outdoor watering or agricultural irrigation is taking place.

GVW has two water sources, the Duteau Creek reservoir and Kalamalka Lake. RDNO operations have been actively conserving water in the Deteau system reservoirs.

“GVW is providing messaging to the public of possible risk of drought, and will be sending notification to agricultural users early March,” reads the report.

The most recent provincial snow pack levels show the South Thompson Basin, which feeds the Duteau source, is measuring at 78 per cent of normal. The Okanagan Basin feeds Kal Lake and is measuring at 84 per cent of normal.

The RDNO is keeping an eye on the snow pack, with the next provincial update expected on March 10 or 11.

Lisa Erzen, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the seasonal forecast for March shows above normal precipitation is expected based on probability models.

Beyond that, the data isn’t as clear.

“For April, the signal is actually quite unclear. There's no dominant trend for below normal, near normal, or above normal,” said Erzen.

The RDNO will continue to monitor water levels during the spring freshet, which typically takes place from April to June.