Greater Vernon Cultural Centre update expected at Regional District of North Okanagan meeting

Photo: Contributed Tannis Nelson gives GVAC an update on the cultural centre in July 2024

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee will be getting an update on the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre, tomorrow.

According to the GVAC agenda, Tannis Nelson, the RDNO manager of culture and community services, will be giving a verbal update on the centre.

A project timeline presented to GVAC in July 2024 shows the construction documentation for the centre should currently be underway.

The timeline also shows base construction funding should be finalized between June and July this year, with construction beginning in September.

The GVAC agenda does not go into detail about what updates will be given at the meeting.