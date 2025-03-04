Interior Health declares respiratory outbreak at another Vernon long-term care facility

Photo: Google Street View

Another long term care facility in the North Okanagan is experiencing a respiratory infection outbreak, according to Interior Health.

Gateby Care Centre in Vernon is experiencing an RSV outbreak impacting the entire facility.

IH put out the alert on March 1.

It’s the latest outbreak in the North Okanagan, the Noric House in Vernon and Monashee Mews in Lumby are experiencing respiratory outbreaks, both of which remain active according to IH.

IH encourages people considering visiting the facility to postpone their visit until the outbreak ends.