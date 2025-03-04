Car fire linked to break and enter: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Kristen Car fire in Vernon puts on big show.

UPDATE 11:16 a.m.

Vernon RCMP say the vehicle found on fire Tuesday morning had been used in a break and enter earlier the same morning.

Mounties are investigating both the fire and the break and enter.

Const. Chris Terleski with the RCMP says at about 7 a.m. Mounties responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot in the 1900-block of 33rd St.

“After fire crews extinguished the fire, it was determined that the vehicle was the same one that had been used in a break-in that occurred earlier in the morning at a business in the 3400-block of 32nd Ave,” said Terleski in a news release.

Mounties are investigating to find the circumstances of both incidents, and are reviewing surveillance footage from the areas.

Any businesses or residents in the area are asked to check video surveillance for any relevant footage.

People who witnessed any suspicious activity or with information that may assist the investigation are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

UPDATE 10:24 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has turned over Tuesday morning's vehicle fire to Vernon RCMP.

City spokesperson, Jessica Hewitt, says crews responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot in the 1900 block of 32nd Street, at 7:02 a.m.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Firfighters extinguished the fire and turned the scene over to Vernon RCMP.

Hewitt says no injuries have been reported.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

ORIGINAL 8:38 a.m.

Residents of a Vernon neighbourhood were woken up to a shocking sight Tuesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., an SUV in the parking lot of Village Market on 32nd Street, near Vernon Jubilee Hospital, went up in flames.

"The fire department was there within 10 minutes of neighbours noticing—quite of a few of us called them— and they put out they fire right away," a neighbourhood resident named Kristen said.

"It was blazing there was a big pillar of smoke and the occasional bang."

The vehicle was not one that neighbours she spoke with recognized in the early morning melee.

The fire department has been called for more information.