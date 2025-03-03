Vernon man creates app to help fill last minute cancellations

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon man has created an app that helps companies fill last minute cancellations.

Tony Teichroeb released Appointmentcakes.com as a web app in 2020. The aim is to help businesses fill last minute cancellations by connecting them with clients who need appointments.

Teichroeb is a massage therapist by trade and got the idea for the app when he first entered the industry.

"I was the new guy, struggling to build a clientele while watching my colleagues juggle full schedules—and constant cancellations, I thought, 'This doesn’t make sense. There are people out there who need these spots, and here I am twiddling my thumbs',” said Teichroeb in a press release.

Teichrob wanted to create an app that could connect clients to available appointments within any service industry.

Teichrob says the grassroots app is a milestone for the "little guy from Vernon who simply wanted to bridge a gap."

The app has no expanded to include other bookable services like salons, dental offices, trainers and more.

Currently, Appointmentcakes.com is used by nearly 1,500 businesses and has over 13,000 users.