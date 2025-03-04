Former NHL player donates to NOYFSS following parking ticket suit with City of Vernon

Photo: Instagram/NOYFSS

After former NHL player Anthony Aaron Volpatti was sued by the City of Vernon over $650 in unpaid parking fees, the athlete matched the (now paid) amount in a donation to the North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society (NOYFSS).

In a post to his Instagram account, Volpatti explained the tickets were a low priority in a year where his father passed away, he moved and had new babies.

He’s since paid the outstanding tickets after forgetting, and said there should be a better system for handling overdue parking tickets, suggested demerits or refusing insurance to serve as a reminder.

To turn the situation into a positive one, Volpatti donated the same amount of funds originally owed in parking tickets to NOYFSS.

“We wanted to extend a huge thank you to a longtime supporter of NOYFSS, Aaron Volpatti. Aaron and his family have been tremendous contributors to this community for many years now,” said NOYFSS on it’s Instagram page.

“We can’t say thank you enough for their generosity and kindness! Thank you Aaron for dropping off this amazing donation today in support of children, youth and families in the North Okanagan.”

Volpatti presented a cheque for $775 to NOYFSS. The former Vancouver Canucks winger also thanked HUTO LifeStyle for chipping in to the donation.

Court documents show the city filed its suit for 13 parking tickets between Nov. 29, 2023, and Dec. 19, 2024. Each $35 ticket incurred a $15 late penalty resulting in the $650 total amount owed to the city.

An acknowledgment of payment was filed with the courts on Feb. 27.

City spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said all unpaid parking tickets are considered a debt to the city which can be remedied through small claims court, commonly known as a payment hearing.

"Payment Hearings are a part of the city’s progressive enforcement model, which includes education, warnings, penalties, and, when necessary, court action," said Hewitt in an email.

"This approach holds individuals accountable for their actions in order to ensure compliance with bylaw regulations in the future."

Hewitt did not say whether the city has an internal threshold for when debts are sent to court, but explained the process can be used for any amount of debt owed to the city.