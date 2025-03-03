Vernon-based forestry company Tolko announces it's cutting consulting jobs

Photo: Pixabay

Tolko is cutting at least some of its consultants, citing B.C. policy and regulatory burden.

Communications advisor with the Vernon-based forestry company, Chris Downey, says over the past few weeks Tolko has decided to reduce the size of its consultant workforce.

“These decisions are not made without a lot of consideration — we have an extremely committed workforce whose families and communities rely on Tolko for stable jobs, and we recognize the impact this has on many employees,” said Downey in an email.

“B.C. policy and regulatory burden causing high costs and limiting access to available economic fibre for our BC manufacturing facilities continues to impact our BC footprint."

It’s not clear how many consultant positions have been cut, what roles were cut, or when the changes take effect.

Tolko has been citing B.C. policy and regulatory burdens as a factor in mill shut downs for months.

The company has also remained tight lipped on the possible impact tariffs could have, deferring instead to the Forest Products Association of Canada for comment.

The latest comment from FPAC on tariffs is from Feb. 21 and expresses great concern for the "economic impact these measures would have on forest sector employees."