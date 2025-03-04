Vernon woman one of 84 named in article highlighting Canadians who served for Israel

Photo: Leah Goldstein

Vernon athlete Leah Goldstein is “confused” about why an article was posted highlighting Canadians who have served in the Israeli military.

Goldstein, who is now an ultra-endurance racer, spent 12 years in the military from age 18 to 30. She worked as a Krav Maga instructor for Israeli Elite Commandos and operated within the police academy, but the main chunk of her service revolved around working in a spy agency named Belush.

Goldstein was born in Canada but lived in Israel from age 17 to 31.

“I'm not going to deny the fact that I did serve in the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), and I'm very proud of my service,” said Goldstein about her time in Israel.

Goldstein, along with 84 other Canadians were originally named in an article that was published by The Maple on Feb. 24. The left-wing news website has been very critical of Israel's military and government.

“I didn't even know about it until [Wednesday] morning when [a reporter] called me at 9 a.m. and it kind of just blew me out the back door,” said Goldstein about her original reaction to the article.

"My name was put out there, and it's not for a good reason."

Goldstein told Castanet that police have stepped in since the list was made public. She is not fearful of her safety, but is now more cautious.

“There's a lot of issues going on, I don't need people to know where I live or any of my personal business. Nobody has the right to put my name on anything,” said Goldstein.

Goldstein hasn’t received much criticism since the article's release.

One of the biggest impacts of her service was her being disinvited as a keynote speaker for the 2024 International Women’s Day festival in Ontario.

“While these jobs are part of my story (and I’m very grateful to have had these experiences), they do not define me as a human being," said Goldstein on her website about the ordeal.

"As a Jewish woman, I would never be offended if a Palestinian woman were to speak about her obstacles and life journey. I thought that’s what women were supposed to do for each other – listen and support!”