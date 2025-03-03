City of Vernon hosting open house on upcoming projects

Photo: Castanet file photo

The City of Vernon is hosting an open house so residents can see how funds are being spent on capital projects over the next five years.

City staff will be at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium on March 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

In 2025, the city is investing $28 million into infrastructure projects, including extending sidewalks, improving roads and drainage systems and enhancing parks.

“With Vernon’s continued growth and the need to replace city infrastructure, these improvements are crucial to meeting the needs of our residents today,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “By investing in lifecycle replacements and upgrading existing infrastructure, we are ensuring reliability, creating a stronger, more connected community and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.”

In the recently adopted budget for 2025 and five year plan, funding for 7 capital projects was approved. Major projects include the new roundabouts at Pleasant Valley Road/39th Avenue and Pheonix Drive/SilverStar Road, construction of a new airport taxiway apron, and the second phase of the Vernon Creek in Polson Park.

“Strategic asset management planning allows the City to manage costs more effectively when updating infrastructure, ensuring these investments are both cost-effective and sustainable for the future,” said the city in a news release.

A full list of projects can be found online.