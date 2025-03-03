Stolen truck rammed cop car, found engulfed in flames in Vernon

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

A stolen truck believed to have rammed a police car, driven through a fence and be involved in a break and enter before being found engulfed in flames is being investigated by Vernon RCMP.

On Sunday, the owner of a white Ford F250 pickup truck reported his vehicle stolen from the 3400 block of 16th ave in Vernon at about 12:30 a.m.

At about 1:30 a.m., Mounties responded to an alarm at a business on Industrial Ave in Lumby and found someone had broken in, but found no suspects in a sweep of the building and believe the suspect fled.

Mounties say a white Ford pickup truck was seen leaving the scene, headed westbound on Highway 6, towards Vernon. The truck reportedly had sparks trailing near the rear of the vehicle making it quite noticeable.

Following a patrol and coordinated response of the area, Mounties found the vehicle at College Way and Highway 97 in Vernon.

“When police attempt to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle, it flees from police; however, it is quickly located in a nearby cul-de-sac where it rams a police vehicle before it accelerates into an adjacent parking lot and through a fence,” said Mounties in a news release.

Mounties flooded the area but were unable to locate the truck or the driver.

At about 3:15 a.m. RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle fire involving a white Ford pickup truck. Officers arrived on scene in the 3500 block of Centennial Drive in Vernon to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and fire crews battling the blaze.

“While the fire department was battling the fire, our officers canvased the area for potential witnesses or video surveillance of the incident,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP. “The fire is considered suspicious and police believe all these incidents to be related.”

Mounties are investigating the incidents, and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Krista Boudreau with the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.