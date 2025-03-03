Ego and Soul Photography hold event to help mental health supports for kids

Ben Low-On

Vernon’s Ego and Soul Photography held an event called “Kids in Control.” The event is aimed at helping support the mental health of kids in the city.

“It helps with kids who have parents with mental health barriers and and helps children with mental health barriers as well,” said Ego and Soul Photographer, Alexa Rayne about the event.

“This will hopefully bring a little bit of awareness and take the stigma away from it,” Rayne added.

The event had portrait photography based on donation as well as a chance to get your picture taken with Anna from Frozen. There were also over $3000 worth of silent auction items people could bid on, with all proceeds going back to the CHMA “Kids in Control” program.

“We've had such a great turnout so far, and people have been super super nice,” said Rayne.

Rayne told Castanet that Ego and Soul focuses on showing the natural beauty of people through their photos. The company does a variety of different photoshoots.

