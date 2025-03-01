Spallumcheen spring chipping program starts March 31

Photo: File photo

The Township of Spallumcheen will be launching its spring chipping program at the end of the month.

Starting March 31 the public works department will be going through the township neighbourhoods, chipping prunings and tree branch.

“This is not a tree removal service and is designed to assist with prunings and branches only,” the township said in a press release.

Crews will be in the Stepping Stones subdivision on March 31 to April 1, the Udy subdivision April 1 to 2, and in the McLeod subdivision on April 3 to 4, 2025.

In order to receive this service, the township requests residents:

Neatly stack the material adjacent to the roadway with the butt ends of the material facing the street (approximately feet feet from the edge of pavement).

Ensure that the material does not exceed four inches in diameter.

Do not include any material containing nails or other metal components.

Do not tie the material with wire.

No stumps.

No material contaminated with dirt.

Tangled piles or excessive volumes of more than three meters long by three meters wide by 1.5 meters high are not allowed and may result in material being left. A maximum chipping time of 20 minutes per lot will be followed.

Property owners can hire a chipper or haul to the landfill any excessive materials. Contact the Regional District of North Okanagan at 250-550-3700 to find what alternate disposal methods are available.

Do not burn any unwanted materials. If a homeowner would like to keep the chips, residents must advise the township in advance.

For more information on the chipping program, contact the township office at 250-546-3013 or toll free at 1-866-546-3013.