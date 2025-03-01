Forever Home Sanctuary raising money to purchase a forever home

Photo: Forever Home Sanctuary

Forever Home Sanctuary, a safe haven for rescued farm animals and a healing space for humans, is launching a capital campaign to purchase its own property.

“This milestone will provide a secure, permanent home for the sanctuary’s mission of offering refuge, rehabilitation, and emotional healing,” said a press release from FHS.

FHS is seeking to raise funds to acquire a property that will allow it to expand its services, improve facilities, and ensure long-term sustainability.

By securing a dedicated space, the Lavington facility will continue to provide specialized care for animals in need while fostering a healing environment for individuals seeking solace and connection.

“We are at an essential moment in our journey,” said Angie Ioakimidou, founder of Forever Home Sanctuary. “Owning our own property will provide the stability we need to grow and enhance our ability to serve both animals and people in profound ways. We are ready to make a bigger impact in our community”

Community members and supporters can contribute in the following ways:

Online: Donate through CanadaHelps

E-transfer: Send donations to [email protected]

By mail: Cheques can be sent to 132 Lewis Road, Vernon, BC, V1B 3E7

All donations over $25 will receive a tax receipt.

To learn more about Forever Home Sanctuary and how you can support its mission, visit their website.