Dust advisory issued for Vernon

Photo: File photo

The air up there is not good.

The Ministry of Environment and Parks in collaboration with Interior Health has issued a dust advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulate.

The advisory is expected to remain in place until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Where appropriate, maintain physical distancing. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider.

Staying indoors helps to reduce exposure. Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found here.