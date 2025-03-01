Vernon-Lumby MLA said project will benefit forest industry and the environment

Photo: FESBC / Skeetchestn Indian Band

BC New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says funding for forestry projects near Vernon will bring numerous benefits to the area.

With $28 million from the province, the Forest Enhancement Society of BC is supporting 43 new and expanded fibre-recovery projects and 31 new and expanded wildfire-mitigation projects.

Fibre-recovery projects take wood fibre that would otherwise be burned or abandoned and puts it in the hands of mills and forestry companies that can use it, helping keep forestry workers on the job.

The projects they support have delivered 44,000 logging truckloads worth of fibre out of the bush since April 2024. That fibre would once have been burned in slash piles and is instead creating jobs and revenue for local businesses.

The Vernon-Lumby MLA said the projects will help the industry by reducing wildfire risk, increasing fibre supply and supporting good-paying forestry jobs in the face of U.S. tariff threats and unjustified softwood lumber duties.

“This innovative project led by the Okanagan Indian Band not only helped salvage a wildfire-affected area for safe replanting of trees, but also reduced the carbon footprint of the cleanup,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby.

“We know that in the summer, the Okanagan gets hot, and it gets dry, so whether it's reducing wildfire risk ahead of time, or reducing risk as we rebuild, projects like this one and the project on Predator Ridge in Vernon are extremely meaningful here to ensure the safety of people and our communities.”

The Okanagan Indian Band received $89,795 for a fibre-recovery project that supported the removal of burned fibre from the first approved Wildfire Salvage Opportunity Agreement in B.C. By transporting fibre to local facilities, the project reduced the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that would otherwise have been created by burning material.