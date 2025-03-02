Save Sveva petition organizer holding town hall in Vernon

Photo: Castanet file photo

After the delegation for the Save Sveva petition was cut off due to time constraints in Vernon city council, the organizer is hosting their own public presentation.

Community advocate Dawn Tucker is hosting a town hall on March 8 at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

“We will review the mural history, our asks and our suggestions on how to address the current issues,” reads the Facebook event.

The presentation comes after Tucker’s presentation before council on Monday was cut short. Mayor Victor Cumming interrupted the presentation multiple times to tell Tucker their time was running short, and going over – a fact Tucker says isn’t typically adhered to.

“While it’s stated that public delegations only get five minutes to present, in my almost nine years of observing council at almost every council meeting, I have never seen a public delegation held to this limit,” said Tucker in a news release.

“I have never seen Mayor Cumming interrupt any other public delegation to state they need to keep to a time limit in the nine years I’ve been watching council and public delegations which have run into the tens of minutes without a complaint from council.”

Tuckers full presentation will take place on March 8 at 2:30n p.m. at the community room in the ORL, it’s free and open to the public.

“It's for anyone who wants to know why there’s a need for a proper unique Vernon Arts & Culture Policy as well as an Independent Arts & Culture Committee,” said Tucker on Facebook.

“Good asset management is key to the future of any community and its economic development and prosperity. Come and see the proposal to not only restore the current cultural assets we have but how we propose to expand them for the future.”

Tucker asks people to RSVP to the event to ensure everyone can be accommodated, the attendee list will remain private.

The City of Vernon says it will not be attending the town hall event.