Vernon videographer has rare footage of Banks Island from 55 years ago

Today's time travelling adventure lands in Sachs Harbour, 2,100 km northwest of Edmonton.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has footage from the small northern town dating back to 1970.

Arseneault said the footage was captured by Keith McColl during one of his Arctic expeditions.

“Early footage in this part of Canada is quite rare as just traveling here was, and still is, a challenge,” Arseneault said.

Sachs Harbour is located in the Inuvik Region of the Northwest Territories. Situated on the southwestern coast of Banks Island, the population is about 100 people. Sachs Harbour is the only permanent settlement on Banks Island.

Banks Island is the 24th largest island in the world, covering 70,028 square kilometres, a little bigger than Ireland.

“It is home to at least fourteen mammal species including the Peary caribou, barren-ground caribou, and polar bears,” Arseneault said. “At one time, over 68,000 muskoxen lived on the island, the majority of the world's population.”

The island is also the summer home to hundreds of thousands of migratory birds that nest at bird sanctuaries.

The island is treeless, with the tallest plant, the Arctic willow, growing occasionally to about the height of a person's knee, but usually standing no taller than 10 cm (3.9 in).

Arseneault said cultural sites on the island have been found that date from approximately 1,500 BCE. “The pre-Dorset sites were later replaced by archaeological cultures showing Eastern and Western Arctic Dorset characteristics in the southern parts of the island,” he said.

From c. 800 BCE to 1,000 CE, the northern half of Banks Island was seldom visited by people. From 1,000 to 1,450, Thule people occupied several sites along the island, but due to the cooling climate brought on by the Little Ice Age, the island was most likely deserted until the arrival of the Inuvialuit in the 17th century.

“The island on which Sachs Harbour is located was first spotted in 1820 by Sir William Edward Parry and named "Banks Land" in honour of Sir Joseph Banks. The origins of the settlement go back to 1929 when several Inuit families moved to the site to trap. It was incorporated as a hamlet in 1986,” said Arseneault.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault