Interior Health declares respiratory outbreak at Vernon long-term care facility

Photo: Darren Handschuh File photo

Another long-term care home is experiencing a respiratory infection outbreak in the North Okanagan.

Interior Health declared an outbreak affecting the entire facility at the Noric House in Vernon on Feb. 26.

It’s the second outbreak in a North Okanagan long-term care home this week. IH declared a respiratory infection outbreak at the entire Monashee Mews facility in Lumby on Feb. 25.

The Lumby outbreak remains ongoing, according to IH.

IH encourages people considering visiting the facility to postpone their visit until the outbreak ends.