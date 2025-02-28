Vernon Winter Carnival salutes carnival spirit with awards

Photo: Wayne Emde Vernon Winter Carnival Chair Laurell Cornell (left) and Director Jason Keis present Kim Heizmann of the Heizmann Group with the Carnival Spirit Award.

In a packed room at the Best Western Pacific Inn Thursday, Vernon Winter Carnival directors and volunteers gathered to present awards to the hosts of the best events during this year's carnival.

Carnival Director Jason Keis thanked the many sponsors who made carnival possible, especially Curt Reimer of Valley First, the presenting sponsor for carnival.

MP Mel Arnold and Mayor Victor Cumming offered their praise for the event, with Cumming focusing on the work of the many volunteers.

Laurell Cornell, chairperson for carnival, spoke briefly of her 10 years on the carnival board. After a decade of volunteer service, Cornell is stepping down from her carnival duties.

Keis thanked the volunteers, “who give countless hours of the time. Some of them are in the forefront with faces you might recognize and some are behind the scenes, creating our amazing decor, numbering all our snowflakes, organizing the office. Carnival simply could not happen without their time, efforts, creativity and the vast array of skills that they bring with them.”

Keis singled out the Heizmann Group who volunteered with multiple carnival events, “fully decked out in their totally radical 80’s attire each time.

“They were involved with bartending, set up, tear down, bussing at the VIP breakfast and the Sock Hop, parade judging, prepping, cooking and serving food at the Sip and Savour event, and assisting with the set up of the Snowglobe concert. This group went above and beyond to not only participate in Carnival, but to also attend other events. This is what carnival is all about.”

The awards, chosen by the board of directors and a group of volunteers, are based on the creativity, success of the event, feedback from the community and the adoption of the theme and Carnival spirit.

Best New Event

Winner - Drag Brunch - The Med Restaurant

Runner Up - Retro Rink Boogie - Silver Star Mountain Resort

Adult Event

Winner - Pinot and Paint - Vernon Public Art Gallery

Runner Up - Elks Beer Garden - Vernon Elks

Family Event

Winner - St. James Family Fling - St. James School

Runner Up - Back to the 80s on Ice - Vernon Figure Skating Club

Junior Event

Winner - Back to the 80s on Ice - Vernon Figure Skating Club

Runner Up - Carnival of Chocolate - Cotton’s Chocolates

Senior Event

Winner - Bingo Marathon - Halina Centre

Runner Up - Hip to Be Square - Star Country Squares

Outdoor Event

Winner - Totally Fun Bed Races - Total Restoration Services & Castanet

Runner Up - Tour de Soup - Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre

Carnival Spirit Award