Bird Canada e-scooters set to roll out in Vernon next week

Photo: Bird Canada

A new scooter company will be taking flight in Vernon next week.

Gone are the bright-orange Neuron scooters, replaced by the blue Bird Canada scooters.

The City of Vernon has a one-year contract with Bird Canada, with the option for annual extensions, which aligns with the province's Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project. The project runs through April 2028 and the City of Vernon has been participating in the program since 2021.

“City staff have listened to community feedback and made adjustments to the program to better serve the needs of our residents,” said Anne Huisken, transportation planner. “The new provider was selected for their commitment to offering affordable options, improved parking solutions, and enhanced service.”

Bird e-scooters and e-bikes will begin appearing across the city as early as March 3, subject to weather conditions. Further details, including how to access the service, will be provided as the program rolls out.

“Shared e-scooters and e-bikes provide an alternative to personal vehicles, helping to ease traffic congestion, reduce emissions, and support the City’s sustainability and transportation goals,” the city said in a press release.

Bird Canada will be attending community events this spring and summer to share information about its shared e-scooter and e-bike program.

Residents can visit Bird Canada representatives at a pop-up event at Okanagan College on April 11, the Vernon Community Expo on April 26, and the Vernon Farmers’ Market throughout the season.

“We are delighted to have been selected and trusted by the City of Vernon. Bird Canada is thrilled to offer a sustainable, affordable, and convenient solution for residents to explore their city this summer,” said Patrick Graham, general manager of Bird Canada.

For more information, click here.