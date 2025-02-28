Landfills switching to summer hours: Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: RDNO Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility

The Regional District of North Okanagan landfills are switching to summer hours, starting tomorrow.

As of March 1, the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility (ASDDF) and the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (GVDDF) will be open later.

Both facilities will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on the weekends be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summer hours will remain in effect until November 30, 2025.

More information on RDNO Diversion and Disposal Facility hours and locations can be found online.