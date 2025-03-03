Vernon's ultra athlete ready for the busiest year of her athletic career

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's Shanda Hill has set some lofty goals for 2025.

In a few days, the ultra athlete will be on a jet to South Africa for the first ever Deca Ultra South Africa.

On March 9 at 6 p.m. local time, Hill will hit the water for a 38 km swim before cycling 1,800 km cycle and finishing up the race with a 422 km run.

Hill will cover a total distance of 2,260 km, that has to be completed in 14 days. The race is continuous, so the clock doesn't stop for 14 days.

“If Shanda stops to sleep, someone could pass her as she snoozes,” said her partner Jacs on her Facebook page, meaning she will get a minimal amount of rest during the race.

Hill has already achieved some incredible feats of fitness. She is the only person in the world to have completed three Double Deca races. A Double Deca is the equivalent of 20 Ironman races.

Last year, she was the first woman to complete the Triple Deca race in Italy which consisted of a 114 km swim, 5,400 km cycle and a 1,266 km run.

While the South Africa race will be shorter than her previous races, Hill looking at numerous races this year.

“In 2025, Shanda's primary goal is to refine her Deca times and log more International Ultra Triathlon Association (IUTA) iron-distance finishes in one calendar year than anyone else on Earth,” said Jacs.

The record is 48 iron-distance races in a calendar year. Hill aims to complete 51 iron-distance races in 2025, blowing the men's record out of the water. To do this, Hill must compete in eight races on three continents.

Hill will have the busiest athletic year of her life, stretching from South Africa to Brazil and Europe.

According to the post on her Facebook page, to reach her goal Hill will have to swim 196 km, cycle 9,193 km, and run 2,152 km – in a single year.

“Her goal this year is to break down the barriers between male and female athletes and inspire women to realize they are powerful, unstoppable and capable of anything,” said Jacs.

“She told me not only did she want to destroy the previous record for the most races in the IUTA set by men, but she also wanted to beat the men in each ultra triathlon itself. She aims to prove that in the most brutal races on Earth, competing against men is an equal challenge.”

Hill is now a full-time athlete and looking for sponsors to help her achieve her goals. So far, she has raised $80,000, but at least another $75,000 is needed to get her to the races.

For more information on Hill and how to sponsor her endeavours, visit her website.