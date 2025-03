Photo: File photo

The Schubert Centre Society is looking for people to dance the night away.

The centre will host an upcoming dance-a-thon to raise money for the centre and the society is looking for people who want to dance, sponsor the event, or even watch.

The Schubert Centre says people can choose to sponsor with a set amount, or sponsor with a set amount per hour.

The dance-a-thon will be May. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

More information can be found by contacting Frankie.